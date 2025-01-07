Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mystery woman, known only as Miss. S from County Antrim, has landed a £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

The woman plans to use her winnings to go on holiday to Disneyland following her success.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the special draw on Friday, November 22, saw 100 European millionaires made in one night, including Miss. S.

The Co Antrim local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Amazing news for Miss. S, who has landed a million-pound win. We hope she has a fantastic time in Disneyland. Huge congratulations.”

Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.