A display of memorial quilts commemorating the lives of innocent victims of the Troubles is coming to two Causeway Coast and Glens venues.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quilts have been created by teams of volunteers with South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), a group founded in 1998 to “provide practical and emotional support for a large number of individuals who had been through traumatic experiences” during the Troubles.

SEFF's Director Kenny Donaldson said: “The quilts were developed by a team of special volunteers within SEFF under the guidance of a project facilitator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The quilts humanise those being remembered who may be said to be ordinary people but who were actually extraordinary to those who they were known to best.

One of the memorial quilts which will be on display at two venues on the Causeway Coast. CREDIT SEFF

"The basis for the quilts can be found in comments made by many families – no-one remembers us, no-one cares, we are forgotten. The SEFF family ALWAYS remembers and will continue to do so in the months and years ahead, thus ensuring that the legacy of innocents and the way in which they chose to live their lives is represented.

"We are pleased to be working with Causeway and Glens Borough Council and the management of Ardinariff Orange Hall, Bovevagh, to display our memorial quilts exhibition over an eleven-day period. There are eight memorial quilts and an organisational tapestry which collectively remember circa 600 innocents of 'The Northern Ireland Troubles.

"The key messages of the memorial quilts are ‘Violence was futile and totally unjustified’, ‘Those remembered are wholly innocent’ and ‘The legacy of those represented will live on amongst those left behind’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"SEFF's doors are open and welcoming to all innocents; whether victimised by Republican or Loyalist terrorism or through criminal-based actions committed by members of the security forces. SEFF is not defined by constitutional politics or denominational religion - its our values that unite us, consistent opposition to violence.”

The memorial quilts, which will be on display at two venues on the Causeway Coast, pictured during a display in Ballymena. CREDIT SEFF

The exhibition will be on show in Coleraine Town Hall as follows:

Friday, February 28, 3-9pm; Saturday, March 1, 10am-8pm; Sunday, March 2, 12-8pm; Monday, March 3, 10am - 9pm; Tuesday, March 4, 10am-8pm; Wednesday 5, 10am-5pm.

The quilts will then be on display in Ardinariff Orange Hall, Bovevagh, on Thursday, March 6 from 10am-8pm, Friday, March 7 from 10am-9pm and Saturday, March 8 from 10am-9pm.