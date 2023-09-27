Teams representing various countries and cultures from across the world gathered at the Valley Leisure Centre on September 20 to participate in the Let’s Connect Championship five-a-side football tournament.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The competition, organised as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s programme of events for Good Relations Week, was staged in partnership with the IFA.

The tournament celebrated unity, diversity, camaraderie and community through the spirit of sport.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street Soccer lifted the cup as winners of the Let’s Connect Championships. (Pic: Contributed).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper said: "Sports, like football, are powerful tools that bridge gaps and build lasting connections among communities worldwide.

"I’m proud to witness the strength of our community and the commitment to fostering positive relations. Let's continue to champion inclusivity, camaraderie, and understanding for a brighter future together."