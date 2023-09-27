Register
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Diversity celebrated at Newtownabbey football tournament

Teams representing various countries and cultures from across the world gathered at the Valley Leisure Centre on September 20 to participate in the Let’s Connect Championship five-a-side football tournament.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The competition, organised as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s programme of events for Good Relations Week, was staged in partnership with the IFA.

The tournament celebrated unity, diversity, camaraderie and community through the spirit of sport.

Read More
Accomplishments celebrated at Ballyclare High awards night
Street Soccer lifted the cup as winners of the Let’s Connect Championships. (Pic: Contributed).Street Soccer lifted the cup as winners of the Let’s Connect Championships. (Pic: Contributed).
Street Soccer lifted the cup as winners of the Let’s Connect Championships. (Pic: Contributed).
Most Popular

Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper said: "Sports, like football, are powerful tools that bridge gaps and build lasting connections among communities worldwide.

"I’m proud to witness the strength of our community and the commitment to fostering positive relations. Let's continue to champion inclusivity, camaraderie, and understanding for a brighter future together."

Justin McMinn, CEO/Co-founder of Street Soccer NI added: “It just shows how football is a great tool for building good relations across the world. To lift the cup at the end was a great bonus to top of a great day. Now to defend it for next year.”

Related topics:DiversityNewtownabbeyNewtownabbey CouncilAntrim