Diversity celebrated at Newtownabbey football tournament
The competition, organised as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s programme of events for Good Relations Week, was staged in partnership with the IFA.
The tournament celebrated unity, diversity, camaraderie and community through the spirit of sport.
Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper said: "Sports, like football, are powerful tools that bridge gaps and build lasting connections among communities worldwide.
"I’m proud to witness the strength of our community and the commitment to fostering positive relations. Let's continue to champion inclusivity, camaraderie, and understanding for a brighter future together."
Justin McMinn, CEO/Co-founder of Street Soccer NI added: “It just shows how football is a great tool for building good relations across the world. To lift the cup at the end was a great bonus to top of a great day. Now to defend it for next year.”