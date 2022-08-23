Dixon Park cycle shelters will support school’s disability bike scheme

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roddensvale has requested permission to establish a dozen shelters in the park opposite the school to support its disability bike scheme at a cost of up to £7,000.

Roddensvale has also been liaising with the the council and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) over having a pedestrian crossing installed outside the school to facilitate “safe crossing from the school to Dixon Park”, councillors have been told.

DfI Roads Service said last November that provision of a new puffin crossing at The Roddens in the vicinity of Roddensvale School has been identified for the 2022/23 financial year and is “dependent on budget and will be confirmed when allocation is received”.

Commenting on the school’s plans at a meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee last week, Coast Road Alliance councillor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said: “I am delighted to see this report coming before us. I know Mr Madden has stressed concerns about escorting the children across that road. ”

Ulster Unionist Coast Road Councillor Maureen Morrow said she was happy to second the recommendation to approve the school’s bike shelter request.

“The work they have done at Roddensvale is amazing. This is another opportunity for them to get some more outdoor activity. I am quite happy to second this proposal.”

Roddensvale School caters for 204 pupils, aged three to 19 years, with a range of additional needs.

Principal John Madden commented: “Dixon Park provides an invaluable resource with its expansive natural grass, play areas and footpaths and is directly adjacent to the school site.

“The footprint of the school building has been expanding over the years which has left little opportunity to pupils to ride bikes and trikes. The addition of cycle shelters will allow pupils some scale to enjoy cycling safely plus offer some older pupils the opportunity to practice for their cycling proficiency test.

“Access to the park is unfortunately across The Roddens so the installation of a puffin crossing would be most welcome. Safety is always of paramount importance for pupils and staff so anything that can be done to enhance safe passage to and from the park would be greatly appreciated.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have been extremely supportive in providing bike shelters in Dixon Park so that pupils bikes and trikes can be stored safely.

“This will enrich pupils’ experience of cycling and enhance safety, plus provide an invaluable learning experience. If a puffin crossing can be added on The Roddens to improve safe access to the park that would be greatly appreciated.”