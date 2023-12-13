DJs and live music will be pumping through Portadown over Christmas as the festivities get into full swing ahead of the big day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday December 16 and the following Saturday December 23, there will be free activities across the town centre between 11am-3pm each day.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festive cheer will be ringing loud across Portadown Town Centre this Saturday 16th and Saturday 23rd December.

-

After the recent flooding local businesses are united in making this Christmas a huge success and are inviting the whole community, young and old, to join in the fun and entertainment laid on for shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In keeping the Christmas spirit alive for the local community and beyond as they shop and dine across the range of fantastic retail and hospitality businesses in the town centre, there will be a whole host of exciting events and free things to do and see.

The streets will be bursting with entertainment including a DJ and live music, as well as arts and crafts, and the chance to meet some of your favourite festive friends like Frozen’s Anna and Elsa. Face painting and balloon modelling will be on offer, as well as the chance to make reindeer food with Mrs Claus on Saturday 16th, and even get a free caricature drawing and enjoy a disco with Santa on Saturday 23rd December.

With the impact of recent flooding on Portadown town centre, the Department for Communities has funded these activities, and the Portadown Chamber of Commerce is delighted to support the event alongside the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Chair of Portadown Chamber of Commerce, Adrian Farrell, said: “I am delighted to see such an effort put in to ensuring that Portadown thrives this Christmas. The town was, of course, impacted by the recent floods and much work has gone into getting those businesses affected back up and running again. The Chamber welcomes and supports these festive events which will bring an incredibly positive atmosphere into the town centre in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Portadown businesses are open and ready to serve residents and visitors alike.”