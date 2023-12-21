The arrival of garden retailer Dobbies at The Junction in Antrim has had an ‘unprecedented’ increase in sales and the number of people visiting the retail and leisure park.

Landlord figures have revealed that in its first six weeks of Dobbies’ trading, The Junction – owned by Lotus Property – has seen footfall increase by 116 per cent and sales volumes increase by 67 per cent, as reported by its existing tenants which include Nike, Mountain Warehouse, Next, Sketchers and Trespass.

Dobbies has also reported a brilliant start to trading in this, its second store in Northern Ireland and its first within a retail park setting, beating sales targets by 60 per cent, meeting the first monthly target within a 20-day period.

Opening its doors on October 5, the 110,000sq ft store is the largest in Dobbies’ UK portfolio, offering outdoor and indoor plant areas; gardening products; seasonal items; pet, gift and toy departments as well as cookshop and home décor; a foodhall, a Little Seedlings children’s soft play area and new restaurant and coffee shop, serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

The new Dobbies store at The Junction in Antrim. Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

The new store opened with the retailer’s full festive product range as well as an extensive programme of seasonal events including Santa’s Grotto, a Quiet Grotto experience for those with additional needs, Santa’s Breakfast and Santa Paws, which is fully sold out.

Another significant footfall driver has been Dobbies’ exclusive partnership with local grocery and wholesale partner, Musgrave Group, who are supplying a specially curated range to the 3,539 sq. ft. foodhall, including Signature Tastes, Donnybrook Fair, Happy Pear and Frank & Honest Gourmet Coffee.

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction said: “Dobbies opening was a hotly anticipated moment in the calendar, following a year of significant redevelopment of the scheme to build this flagship store. We knew it would land well with customers but we’ve been absolutely shocked at just how much of a positive impact it has had on footfall and sales – not just customers keen to visit the garden centre but also how that has translated into sales at the tills of our existing tenant roster.”

