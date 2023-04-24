Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
4 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
51 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Dollingstown Lodge unveils a 'fitting memorial', including a bench, Lambeg Drum and mural, to Queen Elizabeth II

A Dollingstown Orange Lodge has unveiled a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II who died last September after a reign of more than 70 years.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST

DUP MP Carla Lockhart congratulated Wickliffe's Invincible Morning Star LOL 62, Dollingstown, after they unveiled a mural, Lambeg Drum and memorial bench as a tribute to the Queen.

-

Read More
Devastated friends share grief as 19-year-old Tandragee man Ben Gillis tragicall...
Most Popular
Dollingstown Lodge unveils a 'fitting memorial' including a bench, Lambeg Drum and mural, to Queen Elizabeth IIDollingstown Lodge unveils a 'fitting memorial' including a bench, Lambeg Drum and mural, to Queen Elizabeth II
Dollingstown Lodge unveils a 'fitting memorial' including a bench, Lambeg Drum and mural, to Queen Elizabeth II

-

Speaking after attending the launch, the Upper Bann MP said: “I must commend Bruce Kidd, Clifford Kidd and all the Brethren of Wickliffe's Invincible Morning Star LOL 62 for providing such a fitting memorial to a much loved and greatly respected Queen, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The mural, Lambeg Drum and bench will be a lasting reminder of Her Late Majesty, and as one would expect all aspects of this commemoration have been completed to the very highest standards. The Lodge has provided a beautiful tribute for the entire community.

"As we look towards the upcoming Coronation, it will be a time to remember to our much loved Queen Elizabeth II, whilst also celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. I know in communities across Upper Bann people will be coming together at this historic time, and I commend all those involved in facilitating both memorial of a loved monarch, and the coronation of our new King.”

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

Related topics:Elizabeth IICharles IIIQueenCarla Lockhart