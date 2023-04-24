A Dollingstown Orange Lodge has unveiled a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II who died last September after a reign of more than 70 years.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart congratulated Wickliffe's Invincible Morning Star LOL 62, Dollingstown, after they unveiled a mural, Lambeg Drum and memorial bench as a tribute to the Queen.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dollingstown Lodge unveils a 'fitting memorial' including a bench, Lambeg Drum and mural, to Queen Elizabeth II

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after attending the launch, the Upper Bann MP said: “I must commend Bruce Kidd, Clifford Kidd and all the Brethren of Wickliffe's Invincible Morning Star LOL 62 for providing such a fitting memorial to a much loved and greatly respected Queen, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The mural, Lambeg Drum and bench will be a lasting reminder of Her Late Majesty, and as one would expect all aspects of this commemoration have been completed to the very highest standards. The Lodge has provided a beautiful tribute for the entire community.

"As we look towards the upcoming Coronation, it will be a time to remember to our much loved Queen Elizabeth II, whilst also celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. I know in communities across Upper Bann people will be coming together at this historic time, and I commend all those involved in facilitating both memorial of a loved monarch, and the coronation of our new King.”

Advertisement

Advertisement