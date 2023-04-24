Dollingstown Lodge unveils a 'fitting memorial', including a bench, Lambeg Drum and mural, to Queen Elizabeth II

DUP MP Carla Lockhart congratulated Wickliffe's Invincible Morning Star LOL 62, Dollingstown, after they unveiled a mural, Lambeg Drum and memorial bench as a tribute to the Queen.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking after attending the launch, the Upper Bann MP said: “I must commend Bruce Kidd, Clifford Kidd and all the Brethren of Wickliffe's Invincible Morning Star LOL 62 for providing such a fitting memorial to a much loved and greatly respected Queen, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"The mural, Lambeg Drum and bench will be a lasting reminder of Her Late Majesty, and as one would expect all aspects of this commemoration have been completed to the very highest standards. The Lodge has provided a beautiful tribute for the entire community.
"As we look towards the upcoming Coronation, it will be a time to remember to our much loved Queen Elizabeth II, whilst also celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. I know in communities across Upper Bann people will be coming together at this historic time, and I commend all those involved in facilitating both memorial of a loved monarch, and the coronation of our new King.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.