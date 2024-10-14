Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Donaghadee, Co Down.

Officers received a report just after 7am on Monday that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town.

A man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said police enquiries are at an early stage.

He said the man has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in custody at this time.

Det Chief Insp McGuinness is appealing to anyone who was in the Rosepark area between the night of Sunday, October 13 and the morning of Monday, October 14, and who may have information that could assist the investigation to contact officers on 101. They are asked to quote the reference 214 of 14/10/24.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.