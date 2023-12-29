Donaghcloney Surgery: New contractor appointed to provide GP services
The Department announced that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of the Donaghcloney Surgery with effect from January 1.
The GP Federation Contracts Management CIC will take over the management of the Main Street surgery following the retirement of the current GP.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health said in a statement that the move “follows extensive work” to identify a new contractor to take over the practice, following notification of the termination of the contract by the previous contractor in August 2023.
“All 4,593 patients of Donaghcloney Surgery have been automatically registered with the new practice. Patients do not need to take any action. Any patient needing GP services should continue to contact the practice as usual,” the spokesperson added.