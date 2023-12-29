Register
BREAKING

Donaghcloney Surgery: New contractor appointed to provide GP services

More than 4,500 patients of Donaghcloney Surgery have been automatically registered with a new GP practice, the Department of Health has confirmed.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 10:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Department announced that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of the Donaghcloney Surgery with effect from January 1.

The GP Federation Contracts Management CIC will take over the management of the Main Street surgery following the retirement of the current GP.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said in a statement that the move “follows extensive work” to identify a new contractor to take over the practice, following notification of the termination of the contract by the previous contractor in August 2023.

Most Popular
The Department of Health hasconfirmed that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Donaghcloney Surgery with effect from January 1. Picture: pixabayThe Department of Health hasconfirmed that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Donaghcloney Surgery with effect from January 1. Picture: pixabay
The Department of Health hasconfirmed that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Donaghcloney Surgery with effect from January 1. Picture: pixabay
Read More
47 adorable photos of babies celebrating their first Christmas in Lurgan

“All 4,593 patients of Donaghcloney Surgery have been automatically registered with the new practice. Patients do not need to take any action. Any patient needing GP services should continue to contact the practice as usual,” the spokesperson added.

Related topics:Department of HealthPatients