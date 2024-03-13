Donaghmore’s community gardeners praised for Ulster In Bloom success as they win best village title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were presented with their prizes at Belfast Castle in recognition of the many hard-working volunteer teams, community gardeners and council staff in cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

The popular horticultural competition celebrated local volunteers and council teams for their time and efforts creating stand-out floral displays and welcoming outside spaces.

The 2023 Award winners by category were: City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town –Coleraine (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town- Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

Celebrating Donaghmore’s Win in the village category at Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 (L-R) Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow; Sammy Wilson, Donaghmore Horticultural Society; Meta Graham, Deputy Chair Mid Ulster District Council; Eunan Murray, Mid Ulster District Council; Shelia Donaghy, Donaghmore Horticultural Society; Mark McAdoo, Mid Ulster District Council; and Councillor Billy Webb, Vice President, NILGA. Credit: Aaron McCracken Photography

Speaking at the award presentation, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom reflects Translink’s commitment to better connect people and places across Northern Ireland and the importance of bringing people together.

“These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the community spirit, commitment and efforts of local volunteers, council teams and Translink staff. They showcase how planting, weeding, watering, and cleaning-up can transform spaces, from floral displays to bug hotels, boosting biodiversity and creating beautiful and welcoming community spaces for people to connect, which our winners should be very proud of.”