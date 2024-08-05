Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance is 'Ulster Scots through and through', says Tyrone historian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ancestral home of James David (JD) Vance - Donald Trump's running mate in the forthcoming US Presidential election - is the small Co Tyrone village of Coagh, according to a Mid Ulster historian.

John Hagan, who has written extensively about the history of the village over the years, says he has unearthed family ties linking JD Vance to Coagh, and claims the author of the 2016 bestselling Hillbilly Elegy is "Ulster-Scots through and through."

The Ohio Senator, who celebrated his 40th birthday at the weekend, has often spoken of his pride in his Scots Irish heritage, describing it as "one of the most distinctive subgroups in America."

"To understand me, you must understand that I am a Scots-Irish hillbilly at heart,” he wrote in his autobiography

Coagh historian John Hagan pictured at the Vance family burial plot in St Lukes Parish Church, Tamlaght, Coagh.

Mr Hagan said: “I researched the Vans, Vaus or Vance family some time ago. The family had a burial plot in St Lukes Parish Church, Tamlaght overlooking Coagh.

"When I heard JD speak of his Scots Irish ancestry, I knew there had to be a link. but I didn’t expect a direct link to the Coagh Vance’s.

“The Vance family came to Ulster during the great migration in the early 1600’s from Barnbarroch in Wigtonshire, Scotland.

"John Vance (the elder) was the first person to obtain the lease for the lands of Coagh. His grandson Dr Lancelot Francis Vance was the first of the Vance family to be born in Coagh. Lancelot died in 1689.

"At the time of his death, he was a surgeon and Colonel of the Coleraine Regiment giving assistance to those seeking safety behind the defences of Londonderry’s walls.

"The family tombstone records ‘he died of excessive fatigue within the walls of Derry during the memorable siege thereof.

“His son John and grand-daughter Elizabeth were also residents of the city during the siege. Through Elizabeth’s ancestors JD has family ties to the 7th US President Andrew Jackson.”

According to Mr Hagan, John Vance’s eldest son Andrew emigrated to the British Colonies in 1733 with his wife and 18-year-old son Ephraim, who was the last of JD Vance’s lineage to be born in Coagh.

The Vance family settled in Lancaster County Pennsylvania before moving to Chester County, and finally settling in what was to become Frederick County in the Virginia Colony.

He continued: “1756 Ephraim Vance established Fort Vause. He had been appointed Captain of the Horse in 1753 and was believed to be a man of considerable influence. For the protection of his family and neighbours he built the palisaded fort on his farm as the French Indian war raged.

"I wonder when Ephraim Vance was building Fort Vause, was he mindful of his great grandfather Lancelot Vance who sought protection behind the defences of Londonderry’s Walls 67 years earlier?”

Despite Ephraim’s best-efforts Fort Vause was attacked and burned. A relief party arrived too late to save most of the occupants. The fort was rebuilt and was inspected by George Washington during his tour of the Virginia Frontier in October 1756.

The Vance family had a strong military presence in The New World. In the list of solders from Old Frederick the defenders’ names include Lieutenant John Vance, Private Samuel Vance, Private Andrew Vance, and another Private John Vance.

The next eight generations of JD Vance’s family lived in Kentucky, eventually moving to Ohio in search of a better quality of life than that offered in the Rust Belt of Appalachia.

“The Vance family motto is ‘Be Faithful’ and given his humble start in life JD Vance has faced adversity and trying times to achieve his current political status," he went on.

“Is he aware that a small village in rural Tyrone is his ancestral home - very unlikely, but whether successful or not in the forthcoming elections I would love him to visit Coagh.

“I would like to show him where his ancestors built a house just yards from the Ballinderry River, show him where his ancestors rest and take him on a trip of Londonderry to walk those same walls where his famous ancestor Lancelot Vance fought and died.”