The family of a nine-year-old Newtownabbey boy who was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder are urging people to sign the stem cell donation register and help give those battling similar conditions a second chance at life.

Dylan Hume was just eight when he was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, and the local schoolboy now urgently needs a stem cell transplant.

With his family devastated to learn that none of them were a match, the search is underway to find an unrelated person who can donate stem cells and help their little boy.

Dylan is now one of approximately 2,000 people in the UK who are waiting for a stem cell transplant. The family, led by his mum Claire and dad Ross, are leading a campaign to encourage more people to sign up as potential stem cell donors through a quick and easy cheek swab.

Newtownabbey boy Dylan (9) currently needs platelet transfusion nearly every week to keep him alive. Photo supplied by DKMS

As part of the appeal, they’ve teamed up with blood cancer charity DKMS to organise a special stem cell donor registration event on Saturday, April 5 from 10am-3pm at Glengormley Integrated Primary School.

The event will allow members of the local community to join the charity’s worldwide register and potentially become a life-saving donor for someone like Dylan.

Diagnosis ‘huge blow’

Dylan’s mum, Claire said: “We’re a close family unit and do everything together; this has been a huge blow to our family. Dylan’s older sister, Nicole, is 11 and has just started secondary school. Nicole loves him so much and really misses him when he’s not around - she’s so delighted when she gets to see him.”

Dylan Hume with his family. Photo supplied by DKMS

Before he became ill last year, Dylan loved playing football alongside his friends with St Mary’s FC in Glengormley, where his dad Ross is a coach.

He also loves video games - one small ‘silver lining’ from his long hospital stays has been playing Xbox with his friends, and his uncle who lives in Australia.

As his bone marrow isn't functioning properly and is failing to produce blood cells, Dylan currently requires platelet transfusion nearly every week to keep him alive. He needs a transplant to try and kickstart his body into producing healthy blood again.

“Unfortunately Dylan's diagnosis of aplastic anaemia is classed as 'very severe' and he has been admitted to hospital numerous times with recurrent infections and need for medical support,” Claire added.

Dylan and his dad Ross. Photo supplied by DKMS

"Dylan had missed out on enjoying his summer holidays and wasn't able to start back to school in September and enjoy all the things an eight year old should with his friends. We are patiently waiting on a bone marrow match for Dylan to allow him to become the fun, happy, energetic and hilarious little boy he was before his diagnosis.

“By joining the stem cell donor register, not only could you help our beautiful son, but you will be helping so many other young children, teenagers and adults all depending upon these donations to continue living their wonderful lives.”

Practical support for family

Family friend, Zarrene Hunter is one of the organisers behind the donor registration event at Glengormley IPS, which she attended as a child alongside Dylan’s parents and where Dylan himself is a pupil. “I knew that DKMS were supporting the family and via their website I learnt about donor registration events,” Zarrene said.

"I had chatted to Claire about this and I knew it was something she would like to happen, not just to potentially help Dylan, but to raise awareness generally and help others too. Obviously her and Ross are dedicating their time to caring for Dylan and attending numerous hospital trips, as well as caring for their daughter, Nicole, so this was a very practical way to offer some support to them whilst they are going through an unimaginably difficult time.

“The family are so grateful for all the support and kindness that people have shown them and even if this donor drive can not provide a match for Dylan, knowing that it has the potential to benefit other families going through similar circumstances is a comfort to them.

“I hope people will consider what lengths they would be prepared to go to if it meant saving one of their own loved ones, and that this would motivate them to register to potentially save another family's child, parent, loved one or friend.”

The family are hoping that as many people as possible come to the event and even if some can’t register, there will be other opportunities to show support. “We will be collecting donations and are having a raffle to try and raise some funds, as each donor registration costs DKMS £40,” Zarrene added.

Generosity from local businesses

"We would love to hear from anyone who could support our raffle via donation of prizes or by purchasing some tickets, and we have already had some very generous gifts donated from local businesses including Airtastic, W5, The Jungle NI, Dundonald Icebowl, Dunsilly Hotel, Movie House, Creative Gardens and Amelia Hall Belfast.

"Glengormley Fire Station, across the road from the school, have also come on board to help and will be opening up the front of the station and will show any kids (or adults) around the fire engines.”

Anyone unable to attend the event at Glengormley Integrated Primary School can request a swab kit online at www.dkms.org.uk/dylanhume

DKMS spokesperson Deborah Hyde said: “By registering as a donor, you could give hope not just to Dylan, but countless others who are relying on the stem cell register for a second chance at life.

"Signing up is a quick and easy process involving some painless mouth swabs: if you are aged 17-55 and in general good health, you're eligible to join the register with DKMS. And if you were then matched with someone needing a transplant, in nine out of ten cases donating is a simple, outpatient process similar to donating blood platelets.”