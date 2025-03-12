New partnership between Ulster Bank and Air Ambulance NI ready for lift off

Sandra Wright, Head of Organisation and Workforce Design, NatWest Group; Kerry Anderson, AANI; James O’Callaghan, HEMS Paramedic; Colleen Milligan, AANI and David Sinton, Ulster Bank Branch Manager, Lisburn. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

Ulster Bank has announced a new charity partnership with Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI), committing to fundraising for only Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in the region.

As a charity, AANI, which is based in Lisburn, relies entirely on support from the public and local businesses to remain operational and requires around £2.5m in annual donations to continue to offer this life saving service.

Through fundraising, volunteering and raising awareness. Ulster Bank and AANI will work together in a strategic partnership to highlight the crucial work of this service and ensure that the charity is supported to continue to provide the very best, pre-hospital critical care.

Colleen Milligan, Business Development Manager at AANI, welcomed the news of the new charity partnership, saying: “We are honoured to be chosen as Ulster Bank’s charity partner for 2025 and grateful to have their support.

“This partnership will make a huge difference and help the HEMS team to continue to provide life-saving care in local communities when seconds really matter.

"We’re excited to work alongside Ulster Bank to raise awareness and make a lasting impact together.”

Terry Robb, Head of Retail at Ulster Bank NI added: “The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is an incredible organisation, and our colleagues are excited to get behind the partnership and do what we can do help them continue their vital work.

“In 2024, Ulster Bank raised an incredible amount of money for local charities but colleagues right across the bank also volunteered their time and their skills and this is certainly something we want to continue with this year.”