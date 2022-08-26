Donkey Day and Vintage Gathering making a welcome return

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 3 you can expect the usual jam-packed itinerary, all in aid of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.

At the last Vintage Gathering at Parkgate in 2019, there were over 1,000 attendees who enjoyed the many family fun activities and they raised over £5,380 for the local charity.

There are currently over 108,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland, around 90% of those are living with type 2 diabetes. It is a relentless, serious condition affecting more and more people every year.

Action from the donkey derby at Parkgate. I NBT 39- DONKEY DERBY 1.

Naomi Breen, National Fundraiser for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, said: “We are so excited to be welcoming back the Donkey Day and Vintage Gathering and it is great to be working with Harry Irvine and friends as we help raise awareness and funds for diabetes in Northern Ireland.

“The Parkgate community have always been so supportive of the event itself but also in their fundraising. We hope that on Saturday 3 September, families will once again come out for a great day’s fun-filled day.’

The Donkey Day and Vintage Gathering is taking place at Main Street, Parkgate, Templepatrick, BT39 0DG, on Saturday, September 3 from 11am.