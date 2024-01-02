Donnelly Group Chairman Terence Donnelly awarded OBE in King’s New Year Honours

Terence Donnelly, executive chair of the family-owned Donnelly Motor Group in Northern Ireland, has been awarded an OBE for services to the motor industry in the New Year Honours list.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Donnelly Group was founded in 1930 and has since grown to eight sites across Northern Ireland and 32 franchises including Fiat, Honda, Vauxhall and Volkswagen.

Sue Robinson, chief executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) which represents car and commercial retailers across the UK, said: “NFDA would like to congratulate Terence Donnelly on receiving an OBE for services to the motor industry in Northern Ireland in the New Year Honours list.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence Donnelly, Executive Chair of the Donnelly Motor Group in Northern Ireland, has been awarded an OBE for services to the motor industry in the New Year Honours list. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Terence is an engaged and active NFDA member in Northern Ireland and has been pivotal in establishing NFDA Northern Ireland and growing its influence with Northern Ireland government and decision makers.