Patsy McGlone: Social housing need in Magherafelt not being met
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Housing Executive recently released figures to the Mid Ulster MLA which revealed that between the end of August 2022 and the beginning of September 2023 there were less than 24 allocations of social homes.
Mr McGlone said: “It is clear that the existing strategy to meet the need for affordable housing in Magherafelt is failing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The latest figures for applicants on the social housing waiting list in Magherafelt are 305, with 205 being identified as in housing stress. Despite this clear need, the number of actual allocations of social homes in the town over the last year was less than 24.
“In addition, according to the 2023-2026 Mid Ulster Housing Investment Plan regarding Housing Association activity in Magherafelt, only 60 units are currently programmed for completion between 2023 and 2026 with work expected to begin on these schemes this coming year. All are in the general needs category.
“Meanwhile, according to the Housing Executive, the 5-year projected housing need for Magherafelt, from 2022-27, is said to be 110 units in total.
“There has been a clear need for more affordable social housing in Magherafelt over many years. The current schemes programmed will continue to fail to meet this need.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Each application on the waiting list represents a family or individual currently in an inappropriate housing situation, and that list is likely to continue to grow.
“The SDLP warned the previous Communities Minister that her affordable housing plan was completely inadequate."