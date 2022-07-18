Down and Connor Bishop announces changes for local parishes

Very Rev Raymond McCullagh is to become Parish Priest of St Agnes’ in Belfast and Vicar Forane for the West Belfast Pastoral Community. A Vicar Forane provides pastoral co-ordination within a community of constituent parishes known as a vicariate.

Very Rev Anthony Fitzsimons is to become Parish Priest of Carnlough and Glenarm (Tickmacreevan), meanwhile Very Rev Kevin McGuckien is to become Parish Priest for Coleraine, Portrush and Bushmills and Portstewart and Vicar Forane for North Connor Pastoral Community.

A number of retirements were also announced: Very Rev Monsignor Patrick Delargy is to be Pastor Emeritus to assist as parish priest in partial ministry and resident in Portrush. Very Rev Austin McGirr is to become Pastor Emeritus and take a period of sabbatical leave. Bishop Trainor thanked Fr McGirr for “many years of ministry and fruitful service”. He added that, with the people of the diocese, he was very grateful to him for his “willingness to be of continued pastoral service to the diocese”.