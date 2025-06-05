Downtown Centre supporters reach new heights to raise vital funds for the Lisburn charity

Supporters of Lisburn’s Downtown Centre have gone to new heights to raise vital funds for the local charity.

On Saturday May 31, a dedicated team of 25 supporters stepped up for the Lisburn Downtown Centre, completing a monumental day of fundraising in the Mourne Mountains.

Thirteen determined hikers tackled the Mournes 7-7 Challenge, conquering seven of the highest peaks, including Slieve Donard and Slieve Binnian, covering 25.5km and 2,494 metres of elevation in one gruelling day.

Alongside them, another 12 supporters completed a scenic six-mile walk around the Donard Park area, showing their solidarity and support.

Supporters of the Downtown Centre have been walking and climbing in the Mournes to raise vital funds for the Lisburn charity. Pic credit: Downtown Centre

All efforts were in aid of the Lisburn Downtown Centre, a vital local charity providing mental health support, services for those with learning disabilities, and community programmes for those feeling isolated or vulnerable.

One participant shared: “It’s tough, but so is living with mental health struggles. We’re doing this to show solidarity — and raise money for those who need it most.”

The team’s determination mirrors the resilience of those the Downtown Centre helps every day. And while the mountain may be behind them, the fundraising isn’t over.

You can still donate and support this incredible cause at www.justgiving.com/campaign/downtownmourneschallenge

The Lisburn Downtown Centre is a safe haven for individuals facing mental health challenges, living with learning disabilities, or feeling isolated and alone in the community.

It’s a place of growth, connection, and belonging — offering everything from drop-in sessions to therapeutic support, advocacy services, and a wide range of community programmes.

Every pound raised from this challenge goes directly towards continuing and expanding this life-changing work.