Draperstown Presbyterian Church set to hold special service to mark its 180th anniverary

Presbyterian congregations generally commemorate at least three important historical milestones – the formation of their congregation, the ordination or installation of their first minister and the opening of their church building.

In the case of the Draperstown congregation it was formed in 1835 when members met for worship in the Market House in the town, while the Rev Samuel Smyth was ordained in 1837 and the large rectangular church building held its opening service on Sunday 3rd December 1843.

The building was designed by W.J. Booth, Surveyor to the Drapers’ Company, and his plans were approved on 4th May 1843. The contract was awarded to Daniel Magee and the foundation stone was laid on Wednesday 14th June 1843.

And so, on the exact 180th anniversary of the opening, a special service will be held in the church in Draperstown’s High Street this Sunday, 3rd December, starting at 6.30pm.

The members of this small congregation would be delighted to welcome everyone from the local community and, in addition, families from near and far who claim ancestral connection with the church.

The current minister, the Rev Trevor Boyd, reminds us that: “in an era marked by rapid change and uncertainty, our church must continue to adapt, innovate, and embrace new ways of connecting with our congregation and the wider community. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to inclusivity, compassion and social justice, ensuring that our church remains a sanctuary for all who seek solace, guidance and a sense of belonging.”

The guest preacher at the anniversary service will be the Very Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, who is the immediate past Moderator of the General Assembly.

The local Ballinascreen Historical Society has published a book “exploring the rich family tapestry” of Draperstown Presbyterian history. It contains full transcriptions of all of the 114 gravestones, together with around six hundred 19th century baptismal records.