Register
BREAKING

Magherafelt running group - Team Francis - push disabled team-mate in Dublin Marathon to raise charity funds

Team Francis - runners from the Magherafelt area - have raised £4,000 for two charities after taking part in the Dublin Marathon.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The runners pushed their disabled team-mate Francis Stewart around the Dublin course in aid of St Vincent de Paul and Foyle Hospice.

Francis was a keen marathon runner before he had a serious accident and sustained multiple life changing injuries in June 2015.

The Magherafelt man spent six months in hospital and his injuries meant he could never work again and needed full time care. It also meant that he could never run again.

Most Popular
Team Francis presenting Katherine Mc Kay & Geraldine Kielt of St Vincent De Paul with a cheque for £2,000. Credit: SubmittedTeam Francis presenting Katherine Mc Kay & Geraldine Kielt of St Vincent De Paul with a cheque for £2,000. Credit: Submitted
Team Francis presenting Katherine Mc Kay & Geraldine Kielt of St Vincent De Paul with a cheque for £2,000. Credit: Submitted
Read More
Runners gear up to push disabled team-mate around Dublin Marathon course

Paul McErlain, a member of 'Team Francis’, explained that they managed to get Francis entered as an assisted runner in the marathon.

"We decided it was a great opportunity to raise funding for local charities,” he said.

A Justgiving page was set up to allow the public to contribute.

"We would like to thank everyone who kindly donated,” Paul added.