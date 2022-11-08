Wille Robson, Chain Bridge Honey farm

Willie Robson, owner of Chain Bridge Honey Farm has travelled from Berwick on Tweed, Northumberland, England to give an overview of his beekeeping operation.

A commercial beekeeper for over 60 years his enterprise has expanded to 1500 hives and the business now supplies over 500 shops with honey, lip balms, furniture polish and candles.

The family also run a visitor centre to allow the public to discover first-hand the extraordinary tale of bees and honey.

Tea and coffee will be served after the talk.

For more information, please contact Geoff Davidson, Association chairman on 07710589261 or email [email protected]

Everyone is welcome, including non-members.

The association has 160 members, ranging from beginners to beekeepers with 50 years experience.