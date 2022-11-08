Register
Young people from Dromore learn new skills and refurbish old bikes for charity

Young people in Dromore recently had the opportunity to learn cycle maintenance skills by helping to refurbish second hand bikes for charity.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 11:11am

Thanks to funding from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing Community Safety Partnership, Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team led the project at Dromore Town Hall for two days over the half term holidays, in partnership with Dromore High School and JR Magill Cycles.Nicholas Woods, Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant said: “This project provided young people with a thorough understanding of how a bike works and will also help them solve mechanical problems down the line when they are cycling.

“This recent project has provided young people with a sense of accomplishment that they have helped families in need by refurbishing the bikes..“We are grateful to the local Dromore community who provided the 20 bikes. We will donate the refurbished bikes to St Vincent De Paul and local charity Via Wings which they will then give to local families in need at Christmas time.”

Pictured from left to right is Gwen Bartley from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing Community Safety Partnership; DUP Councillor Paul Rankin; Deputy Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, DUP Councillor Tim McClelland; Inspector Quinn; Lord Mayor DUP Councillor Paul Greenfield; Brendan McKernan, Area President for St Vincent De Paul; Stephen Smith from Magill Cycles, Dromore; Nicholas Woods, Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant and John McKeown, Dromore president for St Vincent De Paul.
