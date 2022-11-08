Young people from Dromore learn new skills and refurbish old bikes for charity

Thanks to funding from Armagh , Banbridge and Craigavon Policing Community Safety Partnership, Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team led the project at Dromore Town Hall for two days over the half term holidays, in partnership with Dromore High School and JR Magill Cycles.Nicholas Woods, Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant said: “This project provided young people with a thorough understanding of how a bike works and will also help them solve mechanical problems down the line when they are cycling.

“This recent project has provided young people with a sense of accomplishment that they have helped families in need by refurbishing the bikes..“We are grateful to the local Dromore community who provided the 20 bikes. We will donate the refurbished bikes to St Vincent De Paul and local charity Via Wings which they will then give to local families in need at Christmas time.”