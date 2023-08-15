A play co-written by a Larne woman will be making its debut at Dublin Fringe Festival this September.

‘Float’ is a new production by east Antrim native Kirby Thompson and Orla Graham, from South Belfast.

It follows the story of four women in their 20s living in the heart of Belfast’s student life after one of their own experiences sexual assault.

“‘Float’ reveals the reality of the aftermath of assault – the ups and downs, and how they constantly come and go – but offers a sense of happiness, hope and healing to audiences; a feeling of complete freedom and relief from whatever may be holding them down,” the creators of the show said.

'Float' co-writers Kirby Thompson (left) from Larne, and Orla Graham, from south Belfast. Photos: Kirby Thompson (L) and Kim Hardy

“With moments of complete, chaotic Northern Irish humour, audiences can feel every emotion with the four girls through this 60-minute piece at Dublin Fringe Festival this year.”

Currently based in Belfast, Kirby studied English and Film at Queen’s University for her undergraduate degree, followed by a Masters in English Literary Studies.

She is returning to QUB in October to begin a PhD in Women, Shakespeare and World Cinema.

Kirby was previously nominated for the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund in association with TikTok in the Directing category.

'Float' will premiere at the Dublin Fringe Festival next month. Photo: Kirby Thompson

Orla is an actor who trained at the Lir Academy, Dublin from 2017– 2018.

‘Float’ is the second piece co-authored by the pair after 2020’s 'OCCUPIED.', which dealt with the subject of period poverty in Northern Ireland.

"’OCCUPIED.’ went to Dublin and London between 2020 and 2021 and was supported by Dublin Fringe Festival and the Lyric Theatre throughout its development,” Kirby said.

The pair are “passionate about creating unapologetically honest work that deals with issues that are neglected in a way that is accessible for everyone through quick and comedic narratives” she added.

The team behind ‘Float’ are grateful to have the support of both the MAC and Lyric Belfast, both of whom supported the development of the play, originally developed through the MAC Belfast’s Hatch and Scratch program from 2021 to 2022.

They are also working with charities across the island of Ireland such as Women’s Aid, the Rainbow Project, MAPNI and more, who have contributed towards the resources on offer to audiences who come to the all-female led show.

Following a sold-out rehearsed reading at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre, audiences described the production as “powerful, funny, but also sobering”, “accurate, authentic, empathic” and “incredibly beautifully written”.

‘Float’ premieres at Bewley’s Café Theatre in Dublin from September 12-17 as part of this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival programme; for more information, see https://www.fringefest.com/festival/whats-on/float

Dublin Fringe Festival is an annual curated, multi-disciplinary festival and year-round organisation focusing on fresh and innovative approaches to the arts from Irish and international makers.

This September, the festival hosts its 29th edition, staging thrilling new work by hundreds of artists who are set to overrun the city with unmissable art experiences for 16 days and nights.