Still awaiting his GCSE results, 15-year-old Zac Mac has been lauded as ‘a real talent’ after his debut album last weekend.

The Brownlow Integrated College pupil released ‘Supernatural’ at a mega launch in Belfast’s Errigle Inn and already it has received lots of positive reviews.

Lurgan teenager Zac Mac (15) launches his debut album Supernatural.

BBC present Ralph McLean described the ‘young and rising guitarist and song writer’ as ‘a real talent who is still only 15’.

Zac sings and plays guitar but also plays drums, keyboards and bass on his album plus all of the songs are written, performed and produced by himself.

If you want to hear his album and music check out his social media @zacmacofficial

The teenager, who many believe is destined for stardom, says his biggest influence is his dad Stephen McCullough who introduced him to bands like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. “He taught me how to play guitar back when I was about four. He also played bagpipes,” Zac told John Toal in a BBC radio interview.

Speaking to Northern Ireland World, Zac revealed: “I started playing guitar from I was four years old and I’ve been practicing four hours a day seven days a week ever since. I’m the first person in Ireland to pass grade 8 guitar exams with 95% distinction at the age of 12.”

Having headlined his first concert aged 13, it was clear this teenager was destined for the stage. He said: “I’ve played in loads of concerts and festivals including the Master McGrath Fest, Hilden Beer Fest, Empire Music Hall, Blues On The Bay Fest, Letterkenny Blues Fest, Kelly’s in Portrush etc. and this year I’m headlining the Hilden Beer Fest in the teepee tent on 25th August including special guests Conal Montgomery, Tom Clarke and Will Cheung-McMullen."

With the album launch under his belt Zac is embarking on a tour of Ireland – accompanied by his own signature guitar - an Emerald virtuo guitar.

Described by some as a young Phil Lynott Zac certainly oozes talent and has rock and blues etched into his music. He even shared a stage with Phil’s successor, the current front man with Thin Lizzy, Ricky Warwick. The Lurgan lad said he was stunned when Ricky joined him for an impromptu performance of the famous tune ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ at the event. And even more stunned when Ricky asked him to support him at a future gig.

With inspirations such as The Smiths, Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, Pink Floyd, Queens of the Stone Age and general indie rock music and blues music, Zac has an eclectic taste.

"I’ve been inspired from blues rock music my whole life and it’s just my interpretation of the way I like things to sound. I like to put a good show across to the audience. I like to call my album fun, explosive and heartfelt,” he said.