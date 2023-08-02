North Street in Lurgan is set to fully open later this month after it was shut urgently when a wall at the Irish National Foresters club partially collapsed.

Businesses held a meeting in Lurgan Town Hall on Wednesday morning to discuss the collapse of a wall on June 6 this year. The landmark building, which is being renovated, suffered a partial wall collapse.

North St Lurgan, Co Armagh is open for business following collapse of a wall at the Irish National Foresters club on July 6.

Hairdressers, butchers, green grocers and all traders have been struggling with lower footfall despite North Street being open to pedestrians. There is also free car parking in North Street car park while this situation is on going.

However traders and businesses were greeted with great news at Lurgan Town Hall – that the road would be reopened in both directions on August 25.

It has been a difficult time for traders who have seen a significant reduction in footfall since the building suffered the wall collapse and North Street was closed.

Pin Up Parlour, North Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

For some businesses such as hairdressers like Pin Up Parlour clients with mobility issues who would normally be brought to the door have been unable to attend for appointments. Junior staff, who rely on walk-ins to boost their income, have also suffered.

Most of the businesses in North Street, one of the busiest trading streets in the town, have put a brave face on it and went the extra mile for their customers.

A representative of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon’s Building Control department said work was advancing well and it was expected a new secure façade would be put around the Irish National Foresters building while work continues and this would facilitate reopening the street to vehicles as well as pedestrians.

Neil Casey, a butcher, said he wanted to get the message across that North Street is open for business. “We are closed for traffic but pedestrians are welcome. It is all open for pedestrians and all the shops are trading as normal. Thanks to everyone who is supporting us and going that extra mile. Anybody that needs help to carry stuff to their cars in the car park we can provide that service. Just ask when you come through the door

North Street in Lurgan is open to pedestrians but not to cars. A car park with the entrance at Ulster Street is open and free to the public.

Nani from The Kitchen restaurant said he wanted to let everyone know they are open for business as usual. “Thanks very much for your support and I’ll see you soon.”

Claire from Wee Smackers said: “There is free parking in Ulster Street. All the shops are still open.”

Mairead McConville of House of Hair in North Street said: “We just want to let all our customers know that we are open for business and we want to thank everyone for their continued support.”

Alisha Thompson from Selection Boxes said: “We are all still open for business. We have a free car park here at the minute.”

Plenty of room and access for pedestrians in North Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh and the car park is free to use as work continues on the Irish National Foresters building which suffered a partial wall collapse at the beginning of July. Traders have been told the road will reopen on August 25th.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Free parking is on offer for shoppers on North Street in Lurgan, as work continues on the Townscape Heritage project!

"A warm welcome awaits those who come along to the town centre street which has been closed to traffic during the renovation of the Irish National Foresters building.

"Traders want to say a big ‘thank you’ to all their loyal customers for their continued support over recent weeks and spreading the word that they are still open for business.”

Last month, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The Foresters building in North Street, Lurgan, is currently cordoned off with Health and Safety measures in place, due to a partial structural collapse. Council officers are working with partner organisations to ensure public safety and investigate the structural stability of the building. At this stage it is too early to assess the overall structural impact the collapse has had on the building.

“Members of the public are advised that it is business as usual for all retailers and service providers located on North Street. Pedestrian access is available, with all businesses operating as normal.”