Dunaghy Flute Band parade success

From mid afternoon many cars were parked along the parade route as spectators started to gain the best vantage points for the procession of bands that was to follow. Before the parade there was entertainment to keep all ages amused. Fancy dress characters mingled with the crowds giving out sweets and flags while children queued up for bouncy castles, faces painting or a balloon modelling.

In High street and Castlecroft, a large crowd gathered to watch Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors, Dunloy Accordion and Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band as well as the Lambeg Drummers and Fifers. As always the main attraction of the evening was the procession of bands, led this year by Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band, Rasharkin.

Bands travelled from Magherafelt, Antrim and Castlederg as well as a strong representation from Ballymoney and surrounding towns and villages. The procession left north road at 8.30pm and over an hour later a total of 30 bands including Dunaghy themselves had completed the route finishing in Townhead Street Car Park. From start to finish the route was lined, with Main Street in particular boasting a large crowd of spectators. The crowds remained until Dunaghy themselves walked the route. The band displayed 45 members, playing well and looking exceptional in their impressive, recently purchased, new uniform.

The committee and members of Dunaghy Flute Band would like to express their appreciation to all those who made their annual parade such a success including Ballymaconnelly SOC Flute Band for leading their parade, the participating bands, the general public who supported the parade, Dunloy Accordion Band and Ballykeel LSOU Flute Band, Bannside Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club, North Coast Castles, the cartoon characters, face painters, balloon modellers, the collectors and marshalls.