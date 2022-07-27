Movie magic will help Causeway Foodbank

Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart is, presenting a free film screening of animated family movie SING 2 on Friday, August 12 at 10.30am, in support of Causeway Foodbank

They are bringing movie magic to Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, presenting a free film screening of animated family movie SING 2 on Friday, August 12 at 10.30am, in support of Causeway Foodbank.

Rather than paying for a ticket to gain entry to the Cinemagic film screening SING 2, audiences are asked to donate essential food/ items needed by the foodbank to support the local community in the Causeway areas of Coleraine, Portstewart and Portrush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Foodbank in conjunction with Vineyard Compassion is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

To date, since February 2022, Cinemagic has empowered young people to help those in need and the initiative is well on its well to achieving over one tonne of food donations to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.