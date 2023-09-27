Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has given the green light to a multi-million pound redevelopment at Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

During a meeting of the local authority yesterday evening (Tuesday), councillors agreed to invest £52 million in the project over the next three years.

The UK Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has already pledged £12.2 million in financial support.

Speaking at the meeting, LCCC Chief Executive, David Burns described the investment as a ‘landmark commitment’ and highlighted the strategic importance of Dundonald International Ice Bowl to Northern Ireland as a whole.

Artist's impression of the redevelopment at Dundonald International Ice Bowl. Photo: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

LCCC Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Dundonald International Ice Bowl is a major tourist attraction in Northern Ireland, bringing more than half a million people to Dundonald every year since opening in 1986.

"As the only Olympic-sized ice rink in Northern Ireland and on the island of Ireland, it is the training home for the Belfast Giants and provides unique facilities for elite ice skaters.

“After 37 years, the building is no longer fit for purpose. This announcement means we will see an exciting new leisure facility open to the public in 2026. We expect visitor numbers to rise to over 700,000 in the first year. During construction, the existing ice bowl will remain open for business with full access to all activities.

Marking the multi-million pound investment in Dundonald International Ice Bowl are: (l-r) Andrew Dickson, Goaltender for Belfast Giants; David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan and Jodie Dowling from Lisburn, competitive figure skater. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

“This flagship facility will help to grow our economy regionally, create jobs and enhance tourism within the LCCC area and greater Belfast. It will also contribute to local regeneration and support inclusion and equality of access.

"The council’s ambitious capital programme also includes proposals for further development at Lough Moss and Laurelhill with works commenced on 3G pitches, Hilden Primary School, Wallace playpark and Royal Hillsborough public realm.

“In less than three years’ time, local people and visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond will be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art leisure facility with an Olympic-sized ice rink; a 24-lane bowling alley; 100-station gym; community rooms; restaurant and coffee shop.