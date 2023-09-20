Two brand new activities are officially coming to Airtastic Lisburn.

CUBE Challenges and Laser Tag will be the latest activities to be introduced at the centre in Lisburn, which are due to open on October 19.

The current activities at the centre include Ten Pin Bowling, an Amusement Arcade and the NY Urban Pizza restaurant.

Phase two of Airtastic Lisburn's development is currently underway, with the entire upstairs area of the centre getting a makeover to include the two new activity areas, five party rooms for kids birthday parties, and a café.

Two new activities are coming to Airtastic Lisburn. Pic credit: Airtastic

Fans of the popular TV shows ‘The Cube’ and ‘Crystal Maze’ will love CUBE Challenges - players can work as a team to navigate through 30 different innovative, themed challenge rooms which involve a combination of physical, mental and skill-based tasks. Airtastic Lisburn are proud to be the first centre to offer the CUBE Challenges experience in the UK and Ireland.

The Battle for New York Laser Tag activity will be Lisburn’s only indoor Laser Tag arena, with an exciting New York post-apocalyptic theme.

Play as individuals or part of a team as you join the fight against the rebels and re-gain control of the city that never sleeps.

These two new activities are part of a huge financial investment on the 20,000 sq. ft. of space on the first floor and will create a significant number of new jobs at Airtastic Lisburn.

CUBE Challenge is one of two new activities coming to Airtastic Lisburn. Pic credit: Airtastic

Thomas Fegan, Business Operations Director for Airtastic Entertainment Centres said: “The first floor was a blank canvas just waiting for Airtastic to come in, take over and introduce these activities that we’re so proud of and can’t wait to share with the public."

Airtastic Lisburn became the latest acquisition to join the Airtastic family, previously Lisburn Bowl, and opened in March 2023. The addition of these two new activities is the second phase of a two-phase transition plan going from Lisburn Bowl to Airtastic Lisburn.

Airtastic Lisburn is the brand’s sixth multi activity entertainment centre.

Laser Tag is one of two new activities coming to Airtastic Lisburn. Pic credit: Airtastic

The other five Airtastic Entertainment Centres are located in Bangor, Belfast (Newtownabbey), Craigavon, Cork and Kildare (Celbridge).