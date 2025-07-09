Dundonald woman awarded MBE for her dedication to athletics in Northern Ireland

There was a double celebration for Dundonald woman Margaret ‘Mags’ Mathieson recently when she marked, not only her own birthday, but also receiving an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Mags was awarded the honour for her service to athletics in Northern Ireland and she was delighted to be recognised for her volunteering efforts over the years, although it came as a shock.

“I was away on holiday in Majorca when the announcement was made,” said Mags.

"The King’s birthday isn’t a big deal over there but I was telling anyone I could from the UK about it.”

Dundonald woman Mags Mathieson received an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for her service to athletics in Northern Ireland. Pic credit: Mags Mathieson

Mags got a letter from the Cabinet Office at the beginning of May telling her about the honour but she couldn’t believe it was real.

"It hadn’t crossed my mind at all,” she continued.

"I opened the letter and read it and thought ‘no I’ve read that wrong, that can’t be right’.

"I started to cry but I didn’t want to tell my partner because you’re supposed to keep it a secret.

"I told my daughter and son when I saw them on holiday just before it was announced.

"The family were so, so thrilled."

The Dundonald woman took up running quite late in life, at the age of 49, but she quickly fell in love with the sport.

Sadly following an injury she wasn’t able to run anymore so she decided she would help out by marshalling races and eventually running events herself.

“I ran a few marathons, half marathons, and 10ks,” Mags explained. “

“I was injured in 2011 but I kept going to all of the events and races because I really loved it.

"At one event in Dervock I offered to help out because I wasn’t running. I offered to marshal and it meant someone else was able to run.

"From then I just volunteered everywhere, all over the country.

"First of all I would just go along and help out, point people in the right direction, then I got involved with setting up races myself.”

Mags is looking forward to the trip to London to receive the honour.

"I can’t wait to go over to London,” she continued. “It is really exciting.

"My partner Max will come with me, so will my daughter and my son lives in London.”

Mags is delighted to share her passion for running and volunteering and she has no plans to give it up.

As well as volunteering at events, she also sits on a number of Boards, including the Board of Directors for the Belfast Marathon, Athletics NI, and her own club, the Northern Ireland Civil Service Athletics Club.

"It’s just something I love doing,” she added. “I spend more time volunteering than I do working now that I’m partially retired.

"I am quite busy and I can’t see me giving it up anytime soon.”

Declan Leung, Development Manager at Athletics Northern Ireland, congratulated Mags on receiving the honour.

He said: “Mags embodies the very best of our sport – selfless, steady, and utterly committed to helping others succeed.

"Her contribution has shaped events, clubs, and volunteers across the country for years, and this award is a fitting tribute to her impact.

"She’s inspired countless people, including myself, and we are so proud to see her recognised in this way.”