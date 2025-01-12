Dungannon 'explosion': PSNI appeal for information following bus shelter incident
They are urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the Drumkee Road area, just outside the town, to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “At around 4am on Saturday morning a loud explosion was heard in the area and in daylight hours it was then noted that a bus shelter had sustained considerable damage.
"There have been no reports of any injuries and as part of our enquiries we have determined that a dark coloured vehicle was in the area at the time and we would be keen to identify it.
"If you were travelling in this area around the time of the incident and noticed any suspicious activity we would ask you to contact officers in Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 438 11/01/25.
"You can also report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/aEqGP or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
