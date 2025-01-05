Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A senior Mid Ulster District Council officer has revealed that a shocking 299 pieces of lifesaving equipment, such as throwlines, have had to be replaced in the space of just over two years along the Coalisland Canal towpath.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from the lives being put at risk, replacing such vital equipment comes at a cost – £11,000 – but most worrying of all is the fact that the local authority is largely powerless when it comes to stopping irresponsible individuals from tampering with such essential health and safety fixtures along the watercourse.

Speaking at a recent Development Committee meeting, Councillor Nuala McLernon (Sinn Féin, Torrent DEA) asked: “At last month’s committee meeting I raised the issue of the lifesaving equipment being damaged along the Coalisland Canal towpath, and I just wanted to ask if officers have been able to provide any figures in relation to my requests or any solutions that we can do to deter this from happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant director of Health, Leisure & Wellbeing, Kieran Gordon replied: “Specifically with regards to the Coalisland Canal, from August 2022 until the middle of November 2024, we have had reports of 299 items that have needed to be replaced, and this is at a cost of over £11,000.

Life-saving equipment along the Coalisland Canal has had to be replaced a shocking 299 times between August 2022 and November 2024. Credit: ABC Council

“That’s mainly replacing the housings and any of the throwlines. We are looking at various measures. I suppose there is no quick fix in this and we are looking at educational messages as well.

“We are looking at enhanced signage. There’s a lot of pros and cons with a lot of the different solutions out there in the marketplace, because you want these very valuable pieces of equipment to be accessible and easy to obtain if somebody’s in difficulty, but at the same time I think there’s a big education piece that we need to do to really reinforce how valuable these pieces of equipment are.

“So there’s number of measures officers are looking at at the minute, and we are going to be bringing those forward, specifically for Coalisland Canal, and other water recreational sites as well. But it is certainly something that is very high up on our agenda. Our teams are regularly attending these sites.

“We encourage members and community advocates alike to keep raising issues with us. We’ll get down there as quick as we can and everybody’s support is welcomed.”