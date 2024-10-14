Dungannon in a state of shock after suspicious death of child says SDLP councillor

By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The entire community in Dungannon is in shock following the death of a child in the town, a local SDLP Councillor has said.

Police have made a number of arrests and are treating the death as suspicious.

Councillor McQuade said: “This is absolutely devastating news that has left everyone in Dungannon in a state of shock. For a child to lose its life is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this death. It is hard to find the words when it comes to a situation like this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Dungannon: three arrested as PSNI treat death of child as 'suspicious'
SDLP Councillor Karol McQuade. Credit: SuppliedSDLP Councillor Karol McQuade. Credit: Supplied
SDLP Councillor Karol McQuade. Credit: Supplied

“Police are investigating and I would urge the public to give them the time and space they need to carry out their investigation. The most important thing now is establishing what happened here and this is an incredibly sensitive situation.”

Related topics:PoliceSDLP
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice