Dungannon in a state of shock after suspicious death of child says SDLP councillor

The entire community in Dungannon is in shock following the death of a child in the town, a local SDLP Councillor has said.

Police have made a number of arrests and are treating the death as suspicious.

Councillor McQuade said: “This is absolutely devastating news that has left everyone in Dungannon in a state of shock. For a child to lose its life is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this death. It is hard to find the words when it comes to a situation like this.

SDLP Councillor Karol McQuade. Credit: Supplied

“Police are investigating and I would urge the public to give them the time and space they need to carry out their investigation. The most important thing now is establishing what happened here and this is an incredibly sensitive situation.”