Criticising a 5.1 per cent increase in the district rates struck by Mid Ulster Council on Monday night, the DUP grouping of councillors say their more “modest” proposal of a 3.97pc rise, was rejected after three Independent councillors abstained.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the DUP say that many households in the district have had to tighten their belts to make ends meet, and suggested the Sinn Féin controlled council should do likewise.

They said: “Out of all the responsibilities councillors undertake throughout the course of any year, nothing is more important than striking the rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tonight, Mid Ulster District Council voted in favour of a 5.1% rate hike despite a more modest proposal being on the table. The DUP, SDLP and UUP voted against the Sinn Fein proposal however this was carried by 19 For, 18 Against and 3 Abstaining. Three additional votes cast against would have stopped the 5.1% increase.

Mid Ulster District Council offices in Dungannon. Credit: Google

“Over the past number of months, we within the DUP have invested considerable time analysing, scrutinising, and working closely with our officers to address the increasing pressures placed on this council by external forces, namely, the rise in national insurance—unfairly imposed on us as a large employer by the Labour government — which has made striking a rate challenging. Achieving the right balance is of the utmost importance to deliver a fair rate for businesses and households while maintaining Council services.

“While Sinn Fein’s support of a 5.1% increase presented by our officer team may initially seem modest compared to external pressures nearing 15%, we must not lose sight of the fact that many households are already struggling financially and have had to tighten their belts to make ends meet. In response, we believe this Council must do the same—tighten its belt wherever possible to reduce the burden on household and business budgets.

“Our goal is to deliver the best services for our people at the lowest possible cost to rate-payers. The DUP group will work to build stronger and safer communities by targeting Council spending on what really matters to local ratepayers and our DUP group will promote and deliver regeneration and work to strengthen our rich heritage and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The DUP costed and proposed a more modest increase of 3.97%. Regrettably, three independent councillors abstained from the vote, therefore allowing the proposal of 5.1% to be carried."

In a statement posted on their website, the Council said: “In what continues to be one of the most challenging financial climates in recent decades faced by local government, Mid Ulster District Council has struck its 2025 – 2026 rate at 5.1% for both domestic and non-domestic customers.

“The decision, made at a special meeting of the Council this evening (Monday 10 February), means that an average domestic ratepayer will pay an additional 49p per week more for the Council portion of their rates bill. The rates that residents of the district pay are made-up of the District Rate (which is agreed by the Council) and the Regional Rate, to be set by the Northern Ireland Executive.

“The continuing difficult financial climate, unavoidable pressures including a rise in Employer National Insurance Contributions and National Pay Award increases, and significantly, a shortfall in central government funding received by the Council through the Rates Support Grant meant setting a realistic budget that minimised the impact on local people was extremely difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A proposed mix of savings, efficiencies, and increased income generation has been identified to offset the additional costs and minimise the impact on ratepayers; while remaining focused on delivering the essential services residents expect, as well as reflecting what residents value the most.”

"The Council will continue to invest on the ground in Mid Ulster, with several significant projects due for completion in 2025, including Maghera Public Realm improvements, part of the £9m Maghera Regeneration Programme which also includes a Wetlands Park and Business Park; a transformational project to significantly transform sports facilities in Castlecaulfield; the development of the Mid Ulster Environment and Biodiversity Eco site on the shores of Lough Neagh at Traad Point, Ballyronan, and a £4M investment programme to enhance Bellaghy and Bellaghy Bawn by creating a literary hub of international significance.

“The Council is committed to providing over £800K in community funding, to support community groups and strategic events across the Mid Ulster area, while continuing to provide key events across the year, such as the Continental Market in Cookstown, Lumarina in Ballyronan, the Coalisland Bash, and at Halloween and Christmas across the district.

“A new transformative integrated community development engagement strategy for Mid Ulster will, through a partnership approach with the local community and key government agencies, ensure maximisation of investment to our area and enable grant aid of over £1m to go to organisations working directly with residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Council will be continuing to progress its draft Climate Change and Sustainability Action Plan delivering actions that will help build resilience to the potential negative impacts of climate change, whilst taking advantage of any possible opportunities that will contribute to a practical reduction in waste.”

UUP group leader Cllr Trevor Wilson said: “The ratepayers of Mid Ulster are now facing an inflation busting rates increase of 5.1% on their domestic rate this year thanks to Sinn Fein aided by the 3 independents. This increase is one of the highest of any of the 11 Council areas and will put more strain on already struggling households.

“The fact that the 3 independents deliberately abstained to allow this to pass is even more surprising given that they claim to be representatives of the working people. With the regional rate set by Stormont at 5% now means that rates will rise by 10%. The UUP voted against the increase.”