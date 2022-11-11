The amber shirt from Carrick’s 3-1 triumph over Moyola Park in the 2003 Daily Mirror Cup Final features the team’s signatures, including Stuart Hilditch’s autograph in a prominent position.

Stuart, who played for the Taylors Avenue outfit at the time of the cup final, also had spells at Barn Utd, Islandmagee and Wellington Rec during his playing career. He also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

Sadly Stuart, who had served as a firefighter at Carrickfergus NIFRS Station, passed away on September 10 2019 following a courageous battle with illness.

The Carrick shirt featuring Stuart's signature.

Stuart’s dad had been made aware that the shirt was due to go on sale on a classic football jersey website.

When he went online shortly after the top from the November 2003 showpiece had gone on sale, he was saddened to see that the shirt had already been purchased.

However, the disappointment was short-lived as the man who bought the shirt had been made aware of the circumstances surrounding the shirt and wanted to donate it to Stuart’s loved ones.

Speaking to the Carrick Times, Mr Hilditch said: “It really means a lot to have received the shirt. This man Rich from Middlesbrough, who purchased the shirt from the NI Classic Shirt website is a complete stranger, but he wanted to donate the shirt to us.

"I didn’t think there would have been a lot of interest in the shirt when I saw it was going to be sold. I saw that Stuart’s signature on the shirt and I wanted to get it. When I went online and saw it had already been sold, it had saddened me. But, a friend made contact in the days following the sale and it was clear that the man’s intentions were to give us the shirt.

"It is such a kind gesture and restores faith. I’ve now had the shirt framed and I’m so glad to have a small piece of Stuart here. Stuart’s son Jack (10), my grandson, will be the recipient of the shirt at some stage.

"In terms of the shirt itself, Stuart actually didn’t play in the final as he had suffered a broken leg in the run up to the final in a game against Coagh.

"This might explain why he was able to get his name on the shirt in such a prominent place!

"I am very grateful Rich has generously donated the shirt to us. When I posted about his kind gesture on social media after I had receiced the shirt, the feedback was very positive.