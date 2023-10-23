South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan is hoping to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s as well as raising money to support people impacted by the condition at a fundraising event this week.

Mr Girvan is hosting a charity coffee morning on Friday (October 27) in Ballyclare Town Hall in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

Commenting ahead of the event, which is set to run between 10.30am and 1pm, he explained: “Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer as someone develops dementia in the UK every three minutes and there is no cure.

"Hope, however, is thankfully on the horizon with the imminent arrival of promising new drug therapies, some of which are a direct result of research investment many years ago by Alzheimer’s Society.

The event will be held in Ballyclare Town Hall. (Pic: John Taggart).

“I’m planning to have people living with dementia and carers present to highlight this disease and the many challenges it brings. The event will be open to the public to attend and donate to this very worthwhile cause.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand what devastation this can cause with elderly family members and also my constituents who contact the office for help, benefits and guidance.

“People with dementia are not just ‘getting old’ – they are becoming ill and this disease can strike at any age as shown by the stories of a number of celebrities who have come forward to highlight the impact it is having on their lives.

“My aim is to raise the profile of Alzheimer’s here in Northern Ireland and with your help we can do this.