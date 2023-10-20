There will be plenty of activities across Newtownabbey to keep young and old residents entertained over the Halloween period.

Screams and Tricks at V36 will return on October 27 with the amusements operational until October 31.

The rides will be running each night from 5pm until 9pm.

There will be a pumpkin patch at Three Mile Water Park on October 28.

There will be Halloween activities for all the family in Newtownabbey. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Council).

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said: “Search for your perfect pumpkin and convert it into a Halloween masterpiece.

"Once you’ve chosen your pumpkin, bring it to our special carving station where you can carve or paint your pumpkin and make something magical.

“Admission is £6 per child (under 2 free, but ticket required). One pumpkin per paid child/ticket.“All children under 16 must be accompanied by adult. Accompanying adults don’t require a ticket if they don’t want a pumpkin.

"Sessions will take place at 10am, 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm and will last 45 minutes.

"There are limited tickets, so book early to avoid disappointment. There is limited disabled parking on site on a first come first served basis.”

Extreme sports enthusiasts will be able to avail of the Skate Jam at Skate 100 event at V36 on October 28.

A council spokesperson said: “Promising to be an exciting event of tricks and flips, come along to spectate, or participate!

“There's prizes to be won on the day. Register on the day in the on-site gazebo.

"This is a free event delivered by Rawee Skateboards and funded by Council.”

There will be a number of competitions throughout the day.

The Under 12 Skate Challenge will take place at 11.30am. Designed for children under 12 years of age, this competition will provide a safe space for young skaters to display their skills and enthusiasm for the sport and experience their first taste of competition.

The Under 16 Skateboarding event will start at 12.30pm. Geared towards younger participants aged under 16, this competition will provide a platform for emerging talents to shine.

16 and Over Skateboarding will take place at 2.30pm. For 16-year-olds and over, this competition is for skaters in the more advanced age group to showcase their skills and style.

There will be a female skate competition at 1.45pm, highlighting the talents of female participants.

A ‘Hippie Jump Contest’ will start at 3.30pm. This unique and entertaining contest will challenge skaters to demonstrate their agility and creativity by attempting the classic ‘hippie jump’ manoeuvre.

There will also be a ‘best trick competition.’ Open to all age groups, this competition will showcase the most impressive and innovative tricks performed during the event, promoting a sense of healthy competition and camaraderie.

Residents are being encouraged to grab their best fancy dress for a fantastic time at this year's Spooked Out at V36.

A council spokesperson said: “Tickets are free. A booking fee of £1.25 applies to each ticket in support of the Mayor’s charities. Under 3s will not need a ticket.“Entry to this event will only be gained by showing receipt of a purchased ticket either on your phone or a print at home ticket.“Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.“The event commences at 6pm and finishes at 8pm with fireworks.”