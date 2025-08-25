DUP politician hits out at 'misplaced priorities' as many footways arcoss Mid Ulster are neglected

Across Mid Ulster there are numerous examples of footways that are overgrown, poorly maintained, or simply unsafe, DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has said.

Mr Buchanan claimed these are not isolated cases and reflect what he describes as a systemic failture to prioritise upkeep and usability of footways.

He said he has and will continue to highlight to Department for Infrastructure a growing disconnect between the Department's ambitions and the lived reality of our communities.

“While new active travel footways are being announced, many existing paths remain neglected, inaccessible, and therefore underused,” he said in a statement.

"Investing in new infrastructure while ignoring the deterioration of what we already have is not progress; it’s mismanagement.

"While I support the vision of a healthier and more connected region, I believe this vision must be grounded in practical delivery. Maintenance, accessibility, and meaningful community consultation must come before photo worthy and ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

"I urge the Department for Infrastructure to: Conduct a full audit of existing active travel routes in Mid Ulster; Prioritise repairs and upgrades to current footways before allocating funds to new builds. Engage directly with local residents to understand where infrastructureis failing and how it can be improved.

"We deserve infrastructure that works and not just infrastructure that looks good on paper".

Mr Buchanan went on to welcome the recent visit by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to Mid Ulster and the announcement of much-needed road safety improvements on Hillhead Road

"However I hope this is a start to a sustained commitment to safety improvements across Mid Ulster," he added.