DUP representatives make donation to East Tyrone Royal Black Chapter ahead of Cookstown 'Last Saturday' parade

Preparations continue ahead of the East Tyrone Royal Black District Chapter No 5 'Last Saturday' demonstration at Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 8,000 participants will be walking the 2.5-mile route.

Ahead of the demonstration, local DUP representatives were presented a donation to East Tyrone Royal Black District Chapter No.5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking forward to a brilliant day and congratulate all those involved in the organisation," said local Councillor Eva Cahoon.

Pictured are Sir Knight Rodney Smyth, District Registrar, and Sir Knight Alistair Stewart, District Treasurer, alongside DUP representatives Keith Buchanan MLA, Cllr Wilbert Buchanan, Cllr Eva Cahoon and Cllr Jonathan Buchanan. Credit: Supplied

This will be the 20th occasion, since 1905, that East Tyrone have hosted the event in the town. The parade was last held in Cookstown in 2018.

East Tyrone will host Killyman, Aughnacloy, Primatial and Summerisland districts, located within Counties Armagh and Tyrone, as well as five preceptories from Cavan and Monaghan.

Headed by Tullylagan Pipe Band, the parade will move from the assembly point on the Grange Road at 12 noon and proceed along Killymoon Street, William Street and Oldtown Street to the ‘field’ on the Moneymore Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform proceedings will begin at 2.30pm, with Councillor Frances Burton, the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, in attendance.

District Master Sir Knight Eric Lyttle will act as Chairman, with the religious service conducted by District chaplains Rev Dr David Murphy and Rev Trevor Boyd.

The return parade will start at 3.40pm.

Around 17,000 members of the Royal Black Institution will be taking part in six major demonstrations across Northern Ireland on August 30.

In addition to Cookstown, Last Saturday parades in Antrim, Castlederg, Ballyclare, Dundrum and Limavady, will bring this year’s parading season to a close.