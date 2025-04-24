Dusty Bluebell Festival to be held in Lurgan Park
The Dusty Bluebell Festival is to be held in Lurgan Park next month.
Emma Reynolds, Taylor NI Tribute, Spadetown and Lurgan Ukes are headlining the show on May 2, 5-9pm and entrance is free.
There will be folklore storytelling, artisan food and a craft market. Also art and craft activities and a miniature garden competition.
Knitted Knockers, which runs the event, has moved to 80-82 High Street Lurgan and is running the fairy festival to raise awareness and raise funds for its work with breast cancer survivors.
