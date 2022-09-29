East Antrim Army cadets complete Silver Duke of Edinburgh expedition
Army cadets from Larne and Glengormley Detachments completed the expedition as part of their Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award at the weekend.
Cadet Hannah Douglas from Glengormley and Cadet Lance Corporal Hannah Maxwell from Larne successfully completed their expedition in the Mournes.
They were accompanied by cadets from 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force.
A spokesperson said: “Fantastic weather, beautiful scenery and throughly enjoyed by all. Well done to the cadets, parents, instructors and out on the field who have help to accomplish this truly valuable experience!”