A number of sites from the Larne area, painted by an artist from the town, are set to feature on a new flag at Inver Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nigel McAuley worked on a number of pieces based on Larne and the surrounding area before submitting them to the club.

The paintings of Ballylumford Power Station, The Black Arch, Chaine Memorial Tower, the Larne Roundabout Jubilee Crown at Circular Road, a P&O ferry and a cartoon rat with a Larne FC bucket hat and scarf on, are to be included on a new flag at the home of the reigning Irish Premier League champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to this newspaper, the Ballyrickard Road resident said: “I was contacted by a community officer from Larne FC, Richard Todd, after he’d seen some of my work on social media.

Nigel's paintings of a P&O ferry, Ballylumford Power Station and The Black Arch. (Pic: Nigel McAuley).

"He explained about the flag idea and asked if I was interested. I was happy to take part in the project and it’ll be great to see my work showcased in this way.

"The flag is currently being made and I’m looking forward to seeing the finished project. It’s due to be unveiled on December 30 when Larne face Linfield at Inver. I’m a life-long Blueman, so it will be a bit of craic trying to spot my artwork from the away end!

"I studied at art college in Belfast, but didn’t complete my degree. I’m a civil servant and over recent years my wife has encouraged me and I’ve got back into the art and enjoy doing sketches and paintings from east Antrim. We’re lucky to have some beautiful landscapes on our doorstep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I joined East Antrim Sketchers, a group founded by Linzi Conway. We meet every month and create work as well as enjoying the social aspect of it.”

The unfurling of the flag at Inver Park next month follows on from other recent artistic success enjoyed by Nigel.

He added: “I went to London in August and Scotland in September after winning an art competition for amateur artists organised by visual artist Phil Dean (The Shoreditch Sketcher) on Instagram.

"I drew a distillery in Scotland and got to gain more experience. I was lucky to win the competition and get the chance to be a part of it.”