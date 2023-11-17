Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys this evening (Friday) due to two crowd-pulling events in and around Larne town centre.

The Christmas tree lights will be switched on at Broadway. Photo by Mid and East Antrim Council

The Christmas lights are being switched on in Larne at 7.30pm, while Larne FC are hosting Coleraine at Inver Park at 8.00pm.

In relation to the festive celebration, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council states: “The parade, including Christmas characters, horses and dray, local children and Christmas floats - and a very special guest - will leave Larne Market Yard and proceed up Station Road, turn right up Bridge Street, then right again onto Upper Main Street and proceed down Main Street and continuing on to turn at the mini-roundabout before making its way back to Broadway where Santa and the Mayor will turn the Christmas lights on.”

