Police advise motorists of ‘busy night’ in Larne with Christmas lights celebrations and football match
The Christmas lights are being switched on in Larne at 7.30pm, while Larne FC are hosting Coleraine at Inver Park at 8.00pm.
In relation to the festive celebration, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council states: “The parade, including Christmas characters, horses and dray, local children and Christmas floats - and a very special guest - will leave Larne Market Yard and proceed up Station Road, turn right up Bridge Street, then right again onto Upper Main Street and proceed down Main Street and continuing on to turn at the mini-roundabout before making its way back to Broadway where Santa and the Mayor will turn the Christmas lights on.”
Appealing for motorists to plan their journeys, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “With all these plans for tonight the town is going to be very busy. If you are attending one or both of these events allow extra time to get suitably parked. There will be local diversions in place, particularly in the area of High street but police will be on hand to assist.”