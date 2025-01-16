East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society seeking volunteers for Boys' Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
The East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society is seeking volunteers for its Boys Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Society wrote: “Passionate about preserving history and sharing the Boys' Brigade story? Join us as a volunteer at the BB Museum! Whether you have a few hours to spare or want to get more involved, your help would make a big difference.

“Let’s work together to keep BB heritage alive for generations to come.”

The museum first opened in October 2023 on the town’s High Street.

The East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society is seeking volunteers for its Boys Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus. Photo: Helena McManusThe East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society is seeking volunteers for its Boys Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus. Photo: Helena McManus
The East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society is seeking volunteers for its Boys Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus. Photo: Helena McManus

With a vast collection of over 2000 items of memorabilia, it tells the story of the organisation's 140-year plus history.

Among the many carefully catalogued items on display are photographs; membership cards, both modern and vintage; uniforms; medals, and badges.

Other items of note include a real leopard skin tunic, gifted from Malawi and worn by the BB drummer during parades.

The museum is open at 31a High Street, Carrickfergus from Tuesday-Saturday 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.

