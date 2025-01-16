East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society seeking volunteers for Boys' Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus
In a post on its Facebook page, the Society wrote: “Passionate about preserving history and sharing the Boys' Brigade story? Join us as a volunteer at the BB Museum! Whether you have a few hours to spare or want to get more involved, your help would make a big difference.
“Let’s work together to keep BB heritage alive for generations to come.”
The museum first opened in October 2023 on the town’s High Street.
With a vast collection of over 2000 items of memorabilia, it tells the story of the organisation's 140-year plus history.
Among the many carefully catalogued items on display are photographs; membership cards, both modern and vintage; uniforms; medals, and badges.
Other items of note include a real leopard skin tunic, gifted from Malawi and worn by the BB drummer during parades.
The museum is open at 31a High Street, Carrickfergus from Tuesday-Saturday 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.
