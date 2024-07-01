Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of elite dancers are on a fundraising mission after being invited to represent Northern Ireland at a prestigious festival in the United States next year.

The group, which includes Emily Steele and Jasmine Gibson from JMDA dance academy in Ballyclare, will be Los Angeles-bound for the Dance Excellence festival in 2025.

It follows a formal invitation from Dance Excellence to east Antrim-based Uplift performing arts group alongside Ajendance NI dance school, with the team now seeking the public’s support as they work towards raising the £96k required to take part in the life-changing experience.

An international festival for young dancers, Dance Excellence brings together the finest dancers and studios from all over the world.

Emily Steele and Jasmine Gibson from JMDA, Ballyclare have been selected to represent Northern Ireland at Dance Excellence 2025 in Los Angeles. Photo: JMDA

Each year, around 31 countries and four continents are represented, with participants able to take masterclasses from top industry master teachers and choreographers in the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, dancers and studios will also have opportunities to showcase their routines at DEX showcases, and in Universal Studios, Hollywood on the famous Citywalk stage.

Ryan Moffett, project manager from Uplift: said: “It is with immense pride that we have been invited to represent Northern Ireland at Dance Excellence in 2025. This is a prestigious event and selection is by personal invite from Dance Excellence in honour of dedication to dance, performance and arts education.’’

Team NI are bound for Dance Excellence, a festival bringing together the finest dancers and studios from all over the world. Photo: JMDA

Auditions were held in May 2024, with students from dance studios all over Northern Ireland were invited to attend.

The team of 18 dancers were then selected and will start their training in July 2024 with the creative team of Annika Drennan and Clare Montgomery.

The team will be heading to LA on April 13, 2025 and returning on April 19. The group is made up of dancers from various studios including Ajendance, JMDA, Studio 86, Ards Dance Company, JLM, Wright School of Dance, Kaleidoscope Gymnastics cheer and dance, Excel Dance Company, and Active Dansa.

Clare Montgomery, project leader from Ajendance NI said: “I am super excited to be taking the first ever elite team to LA. These dancers are going to showcase the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer; the amount of training these young dancers are going to experience will be on another level and I’m so delighted that I get to share these memories with them.”

Also accompanying the dancers and creative team will be a group of parents, who have already started to fundraise for the exciting project.

"This project will cost just over £3200 per person attending and we have 18 amazing dancers, nine parents and three coaches, so the total amount comes to around £96000, including flights, accommodation, food, the tuition and all the DEX events,” Clare added. “Of course, this is a serious amount of money and we need help to get these amazing dancers to LA for a life changing experience.