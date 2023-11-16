Charitable organisations have benefited thanks to a generous fundraising effort conducted by firefighters at Ballyclare Station.

The emergency service personnel recently carried out a fundraising engine pull, with the money raised going to support the work of charities in the town and further afield.

The firefighters from the Ballynure Road station also teamed up with their colleagues from Larne Fire Station to donate over £3,600 to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters at Ballyclare Fire Station with representatives from the charities supported through the recent engine pull. (Pic: Contributed).

Detailing the kindhearted initiative, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s Northern Command, explained: “Ballyclare Fire Station presented cheques to Ballyclare Family Focus, Baby Basics Antrim and Newtownabbey, Lagan Search and Rescue, Greater Ballyclare Youth for Christ and The Fire Fighters Charity from money raised by their engine pull.

"Each group received £400 and the Fire Fighters Charity received a total of £3,665 from Ballyclare and Larne Fire Stations.