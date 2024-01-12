East Antrim installers were among those to attend the launch of a new home heating grant available to oil and solid fuelled householders switching to natural gas in Northern Ireland.

The event on January 10, which was hosted by Phoenix Energy and Action Renewables, marked the official launch of the new Carbon Reduction Grant, which provides £400 cashback to householders seeking to upgrade their central heating system to gas, if their total annual household income is less than £55,000.

Speaking at the event at La Mon Hotel in Belfast, Phoenix Energy Chief Executive, Kailash Chada said: “With highly efficient natural gas systems emitting up to 50 per cent less carbon than older oil systems, we know that existing natural gas users help avoid more than 700,000 tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere annually.

"The new Carbon Reduction Grant, which is run in conjunction with Action Renewables, is designed to support householders with the conversion to a modern, highly efficient heating system that will further reduce carbon savings further and support NI’s 2030 carbon emissions target.

Kailash Chada (Chief Executive Officer at Phoenix Energy), Larne-based installer Derek Foster and Terry Waugh (Chief Executive Officer at Action Renewables). (Pic: Justin Kernoghan).

“Phoenix Energy are progressing a pathway to net zero which means that not only will consumers save on their carbon emissions by connecting to the local gas network, but as we increasingly introduce renewable gases such as biomethane into our network, their carbon emissions will reduce further in the years ahead.

“We’re pleased the scheme has attracted such a high level of interest from local installation companies, which means they can now offer the grant to their eligible customers. We encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to get in touch with Phoenix and book an Energy Advisor appointment.”

Terry Waugh, Chief Executive of Action Renewables added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Phoenix Energy on the new Carbon Reduction Grant which offers customers a helping hand to switch to a less polluting energy source that is actively progressing an exciting decarbonisation journey.

Kailash Chada (Chief Executive Officer at Phoenix Energy), Newtownabbey-based installer Stephen Meneely and Terry Waugh (Chief Executive Officer at Action Renewables). (Pic: Justin Kernoghan).

"The application process is really straightforward, and customers will be supported through the process by their Phoenix Energy Advisor and our own dedicated Carbon Reduction Grant team from Action Renewables.”

If you think you may be eligible for the Carbon Reduction Grant and would like more information, or to book an Energy Advisor appointment, visit phoenixenergyni.com/carbon-reduction-grant