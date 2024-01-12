Coast Road expected to reopen next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The carriageway has been closed to motorists since Tuesday, January 2, following heavy rain and the possibility of landslides, with diversions remaining in place.
Providing an update on the issue to the Larne Times today (Friday, January 12), a Departmental spokesperson said: “Due to the possibility of further landslides, the A2 Coast Road remains closed between Upper Waterloo Road and Branch Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Local diversions are in place and we advise the travelling public to follow the signage, drive with due care and attention and allow extra time for their journeys.
"Work is currently ongoing to facilitate the opening of the road, anticipated early next week, subject to temporary traffic management arrangements.”
The spokesperson added: "The Department is also considering the feasibility of longer-term solutions to alleviate this ongoing issue.”