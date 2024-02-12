Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cavalier Attitude, made up of Jordanstown man Daniel Graham on lead vocals and bass guitar, Greenisland resident Chris Jones on guitar and Jordan McMurray on backing vocals and guitar, will launch ‘Three Lights Out’ at an acoustic session in the Sunflower on February 23, with the music video premiering on the same night.

The track, penned by Jordan, honours the memory of three young men who have passed away since Daniel and Jordan left Royal Belfast Academical Institution in 2012.

Daniel explained: “This is our first acoustic song, but we listen to a lot of Emo music and it was easy to slip into the emotional mindset for the song and we’ve had comparisons to The Early November and The Front Bottoms.

Cavalier Attitude. (Pic: Jane Donnelly).

"The song pays tribute to three guys from our year group who are sadly no longer with us. Unfortunately we don’t live forever and we should enjoy the moments now and cherish what we have.

“Jordan and I both went to Inst and the school kindly let us shoot the video at the school. It was nice to take a trip down memory lane.

"We’re wanting it to be a song for the Instonian community. It was recorded a couple of years ago as a demo. When I heard it I knew we’d to release it.

"We recorded it in October with Graham at Half Bap Recording Studios in Belfast. We’ve recorded other tracks there and we want to work with them again in the future- we’ve found ‘our place’ and each recording has got better and better.

"Three Lights Out also features Kevin Mawdsley on violin. We didn’t actually meet him in person. He came to the studio and recorded his part and it all came together perfectly.”

The band members have headlined at Belfast venues including Lavery’s, McHughs and the Ulster Sports Club, with plans to tour across Ireland later this year.