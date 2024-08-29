Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballygally Beach is set to stage a sand art masterclass on Saturday, August 31 as part of Live Here Love Here’s Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds campaign.

Delivered in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Council, sessions will be led by sand artist, Gavin Wallace, from 3pm to 6pm, with the result a huge installation celebrating the wildlife and habitats of Northern Ireland’s iconic blue spaces.

The campaign, which is sponsored by Belfast Harbour, saw over 60 events take place throughout August to highlight the impact of marine pollution and the important wellbeing benefits blue spaces bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynda Surgenor, the Manager of Live Here Love Here, said: “We’re hoping people will come out and support this special sand art event.

Anna Green and Fern Keeney (Live Here Love Here), Jenni Barkley (Belfast Harbour) and Orla McGrady and Lynda Surgenor (Live Here Love Here). (Pic: PressEye).

"It’s a chance to contribute to something special that will bring attention to the importance of our blue spaces – a really fitting end to this year’s Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds campaign.

"This year has been a great success, once again inspiring environmental stewardship and reconnecting people with the natural beauty of waterways and coasts.

"It's important that we appreciate our waterways and the contribution they make to our overall wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenni Barkley, Community Engagement Manager at Belfast Harbour added: “We recognise the importance of protecting our marine ecosystems and promoting mental wellness and are proud to support initiatives like this that educate and inspire individuals to take positive action.

"Throughout August, a diverse range of engaging activities took place catering to various interests and age groups and we’re excited to continue bringing access to our coastal areas and encouraging more people to enjoy and protect the region’s natural beauty.”